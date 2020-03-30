Pic: Fans compare Daniel with Imran

Global  

IndiaTimes Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe is all set to be the new wolverine as Hugh Jackman made his exit from the ‘X-Men’ franchise. The fans all over the world are super excited to see him in the film. Recently, one of the fans photoshopped Daniel as Wolverine and shared it on social media.
