Deepika Padukone: I know a lot of people have a problem with exercise videos

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A little flashback before we come to Deepika Padukone and what she said. Farah Khan had posted a video where she wasn't really pleased with all the Bollywood celebrities sharing their workout videos on social media amid their lockdowns and quarantine. And a lot of people stood by her plea of not doing so.



However, it wasn't... 👓 View full article

