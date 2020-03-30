Bugzy Malone "Lucky To Be Alive" After Crash Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Rapper issues statement to fans...



*Bugzy Malone* has said he is "lucky to be alive" following a serious crash.



The rapper was riding a quad bike in Bury, Greater Manchester, when *the crash occured last week*.



Rushed to hospital, the UK rap community united around him, with huge love and respect being shared online.



Now Bugzy Malone has issued a statement to fans, alongside some graphic photos of the smash, and it's aftermath.



Saying he is "lucky be alive" he adds: "You lot caught me off guard with all the support!"



Get well soon, sir.



Here's the statement in full.







They tell me i’m lucky to be alive, I sustained serious injuries and at the time I lost consciousness but what I do remember is the none stop love, and just want to say thanks for all the well wishes and prayers you lot caught me off guard with all the support! #ImOk pic.twitter.com/XA4i9um3ME



— Bugzy Malone (@TheBugzyMalone) March 29, 2020



