Michael Stipe Works With The National's Aaron Dessner On 'No Time For Love Like Now'

A new demo has landed online...



*Michael Stipe* has shared a first-take demo for new song 'No Time For Love Like Now'.



The R.E.M. frontman released two new songs in 2019, confirming that he was working towards a new full length project.



New song 'No Time For Love Like Now' is online, a first-take demo that features contributions from The National's Aaron Dessner.



It's wonderful to hear Stipe's voice again - a little older, perhaps, and even a little deeper, but still magnificent.



In a message online Aaron Dessner wrote:



“Michael Stipe has been a great hero and friend to me (and the National), and I never in my wildest dreams imagined writing songs together...but here is the demo of one in progress...coming to you from Michael in isolation at home—hope it raises some spirits. The lyrics and sentiment in the music feel tied to this time.”



Tune in below.



