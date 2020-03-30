Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Ananya Panday shares her feelings on being nominated for two films right in her first year!

Ananya Panday shares her feelings on being nominated for two films right in her first year!

Mid-Day Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Ananya Panday, one of the leading names of the industry who is basking in the success of her phenomenal debut has developed a colossal fan following and is delivering remarkable performances ever since. She had a certain gravitating charm in the film, Student of the year 2, which marked her debut. Anany's acting seemed really...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.