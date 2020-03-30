Mukesh Khanna: We have been working on the Shaktimaan sequel for three years Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Mukesh Khanna is the man who is known by one and all and especially children as India's first Superhero, Shaktimaan. This iconic show created history and fans were hooked to their seats when this was on air. The 'Gangadhar Hi Shaktimaan Hai' jokes were the talk of the town.



And now, coming to the point, the nation is currently... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Digu Aruchamy During this #Covid_19 crisis in #India, another epidemic is shaping up! Indians, take extra precautions, especially… https://t.co/GHPyPONdbn 3 minutes ago