Orville Peck To Give Horoscope Advice With Charli XCX Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

As part of the pop star's Instagram series...



Masked cowboy troubadour *Orville Peck* is among the latest guests to join *Charli XCX* on her Instagram broadcasts.



Using Instagram as a means to breakdown self-isolation barriers, Charli XCX has invited a number of fellow artists to join her.



The broadcasts continue this week, starting today - March 30th - with a vocal coaching masterclass from Tove Lo.



Tomorrow (March 31st) finds Charli teaming up with LA based multimedia artist Lucas David, before Ashnikki drops past for yoga practice on April 1st.



Thursday (April 2nd) finds Charli and Rina Sawayama doing the psychopath test, while Orville Peck gives the pop star a horoscope reading on April 3rd.



Ending on Saturday with a make up tutorial alongside Zara Larsson, the full schedule runs:



Monday 30th March - 8pm UK // 12pm PST VOCAL COACHING W TOVE LO

Tuesday 31st April - Time TBC LIFE DRAWING W LUCAS DAVID

Wednesday 1st April - Time TBC YOGA W ASHNIKKO

Thursday 2nd April - 8pm UK // 12pm PST PSYCHOPATH TEST W RINA SAWAYAMA

Friday 3rd April - 8pm UK // 12pm PST HOROSCOPE READING W ORVILLE PECK

Saturday 4th April - 8pm UK // 12pm PST MAKE UP TUTORIAL W ZARA LARSSON



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

As part of the pop star's Instagram series...Masked cowboy troubadour *Orville Peck* is among the latest guests to join *Charli XCX* on her Instagram broadcasts.Using Instagram as a means to breakdown self-isolation barriers, Charli XCX has invited a number of fellow artists to join her.The broadcasts continue this week, starting today - March 30th - with a vocal coaching masterclass from Tove Lo.Tomorrow (March 31st) finds Charli teaming up with LA based multimedia artist Lucas David, before Ashnikki drops past for yoga practice on April 1st.Thursday (April 2nd) finds Charli and Rina Sawayama doing the psychopath test, while Orville Peck gives the pop star a horoscope reading on April 3rd.Ending on Saturday with a make up tutorial alongside Zara Larsson, the full schedule runs:Monday 30th March - 8pm UK // 12pm PST VOCAL COACHING W TOVE LOTuesday 31st April - Time TBC LIFE DRAWING W LUCAS DAVIDWednesday 1st April - Time TBC YOGA W ASHNIKKOThursday 2nd April - 8pm UK // 12pm PST PSYCHOPATH TEST W RINA SAWAYAMAFriday 3rd April - 8pm UK // 12pm PST HOROSCOPE READING W ORVILLE PECKSaturday 4th April - 8pm UK // 12pm PST MAKE UP TUTORIAL W ZARA LARSSONJoin us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this CLASH Orville Peck is set to dish out some horoscope advice alongside Charli XCX on Instagram this week.… https://t.co/q5lwayOOQ6 2 days ago