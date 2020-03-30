Orville Peck To Give Horoscope Advice With Charli XCX
Masked cowboy troubadour *Orville Peck* is among the latest guests to join *Charli XCX* on her Instagram broadcasts.
Using Instagram as a means to breakdown self-isolation barriers, Charli XCX has invited a number of fellow artists to join her.
The broadcasts continue this week, starting today - March 30th - with a vocal coaching masterclass from Tove Lo.
Tomorrow (March 31st) finds Charli teaming up with LA based multimedia artist Lucas David, before Ashnikki drops past for yoga practice on April 1st.
Thursday (April 2nd) finds Charli and Rina Sawayama doing the psychopath test, while Orville Peck gives the pop star a horoscope reading on April 3rd.
Ending on Saturday with a make up tutorial alongside Zara Larsson, the full schedule runs:
Monday 30th March - 8pm UK // 12pm PST VOCAL COACHING W TOVE LO
Tuesday 31st April - Time TBC LIFE DRAWING W LUCAS DAVID
Wednesday 1st April - Time TBC YOGA W ASHNIKKO
Thursday 2nd April - 8pm UK // 12pm PST PSYCHOPATH TEST W RINA SAWAYAMA
Friday 3rd April - 8pm UK // 12pm PST HOROSCOPE READING W ORVILLE PECK
Saturday 4th April - 8pm UK // 12pm PST MAKE UP TUTORIAL W ZARA LARSSON
