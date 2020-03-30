Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Watch Backstreet Boys Perform 'I Want It That Way' In Self-Isolation

Watch Backstreet Boys Perform 'I Want It That Way' In Self-Isolation

Clash Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Watch Backstreet Boys Perform 'I Want It That Way' In Self-IsolationAs part of iHeart Living Room Concert for America...

*Backstreet Boys* took part in iHeart Living Room Concert for America, giving fans a special self-isolating re-union.

The project invited artists to perform from their living rooms, breaking down the barriers between those self-isolating.

The line up was epic, too - featuring Elton John, Lizzo, and many, many more. Backstreet Boys took part, and their virtual re-union saw the boy band perform their classic single 'I Want It That Way'.

Combining five different screens, this Facetime enabled re-union is pretty damn cool - it's fun to see how they've aged, becoming fathers and performing with their (no doubt deeply embarrassed) kids in the background.

Tune in now.



The Backstreet Boys singing “I Want It That Way” from their separate abodes gives me so. much. joy. Also, I might be crying? #iHeartConcertonFOX pic.twitter.com/CfwXu6YQcZ

— Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) March 30, 2020

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.