Rakul Preet Singh and brother Aman go back to their childhood amid lockdown
Monday, 30 March 2020 () Rakul Preet Singh and brother Aman are reliving their childhood days. "When was the last time I pushed you on a swing (sic)?" asked the actor. Aman is also following in the sister's footsteps. He features in the upcoming action drama, Ram Rajya.
"Social distancing has helped me cherish priceless moments with familyï¸Â and...
Actor Rakul Preet to post what she eats everyday during this 21-day lockdown. Rakul wants her fans to know what clean & healthy eating looks like. Rakul asked fans not to step out unless absolutely necessary. The 29-year-old actor was also seen instructing her sibling on how to wash hands properly.
Amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis, actress Rakul Preet Singh is helping over 200 families living in a slum close to her home in Gurugram. She says that it is a "small effort" to express..
Rakul Preet Singh is helping 200 families living in a slum close to her Gurugram home. Her parents, Kulwinder Singh and Rajender, are sending packets of... Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood Life •IndiaTimes