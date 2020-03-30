Global  

Rakul Preet Singh and brother Aman go back to their childhood amid lockdown

Mid-Day Monday, 30 March 2020
Rakul Preet Singh and brother Aman go back to their childhood amid lockdownRakul Preet Singh and brother Aman are reliving their childhood days. "When was the last time I pushed you on a swing (sic)?" asked the actor. Aman is also following in the sister's footsteps. He features in the upcoming action drama, Ram Rajya.

"Social distancing has helped me cherish priceless moments with familyï¸Â and...
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Coronavirus: What will Rakul Preet Singh eat during lockdown?

Coronavirus: What will Rakul Preet Singh eat during lockdown? 01:43

 Actor Rakul Preet to post what she eats everyday during this 21-day lockdown. Rakul wants her fans to know what clean & healthy eating looks like. Rakul asked fans not to step out unless absolutely necessary. The 29-year-old actor was also seen instructing her sibling on how to wash hands properly.

