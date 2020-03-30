Global  

Rita Wilson calls herself a 'COVID 19 survivor,' thanks God for good health after returning to Los Angeles

FOXNews.com Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Rita Wilson called herself a “COVID 19 survivor” after returning home from quarantine in Australia in a lengthy post in which she thanked God for both her good health and continued success. 
News video: Rita Wilson calls herself a 'Covid-19 survivor' as she celebrates the beauty of life

 Rita Wilson labelled herself a "Covid-19 survivor" as she took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate the "beauty of life".

