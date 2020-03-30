Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > We already know the real Michael Jackson – we didn't need another documentary

We already know the real Michael Jackson – we didn't need another documentary

Independent Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
The new BBC documentary The Real Michael Jackson arrives in the wake of last year's Leaving Neverland, writes Ed Cumming. It has nothing like the same power
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

muir_innes

Innes Muir RT @Independent: We already know the real Michael Jackson – we didn’t need another documentary https://t.co/kEN8alqprJ 29 minutes ago

stop1984

Andreas Baader We already know the real Michael Jackson – we didn’t need another documentary https://t.co/S07QvUdTLd 48 minutes ago

CountRessYvonne

CountRessYvonne Nya'Osome RT @Jackson88156851: @Independent We already know the real Michael Jackson. A reminder from ASAP Rocky. https://t.co/hwsICuYHZV 1 hour ago

LiberteAC

Cludts Angèla RT @paulcolebrook14: @Independent We already know the real Michael Jackson is an innocent man, end of story!! 1 hour ago

PalmroosRita

Rita Palmroos RT @Jackson88156851: @Independent We already know the real Michael Jackson. A reminder from himself. https://t.co/KoHgzoU7J4 1 hour ago

_kkaattiieee94

Katie Tyree RT @Jackson88156851: @Independent We already know the real Michael Jackson. A reminder from Tom Mesereau. https://t.co/42oHZqLgRj 1 hour ago

_kkaattiieee94

Katie Tyree RT @Jackson88156851: @Independent We already know the real Michael Jackson. A reminder from people who knew him. https://t.co/V8IWCtsljd 1 hour ago

_kkaattiieee94

Katie Tyree RT @Jackson88156851: @Independent We already know the real Michael Jackson. A reminder from Danny Oliver. https://t.co/Evk8qyGUbx 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.