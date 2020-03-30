Global  

John Krasinski and Steve Carell Celebrate The Office's 15th Anniversary With a Virtual Reunion

E! Online Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
It's Jim Halpert and Michael Scott back together again! John Krasinski and Steve Carell recently had a virtual reunion in honor of The Office's 15th anniversary. The two stars...
News video: John Krasinski and Steve Carell celebrate 15 years of The Office with virtual reunion

John Krasinski and Steve Carell celebrate 15 years of The Office with virtual reunion 00:39

 The Office stars John Krasinski and Steve Carell reunited via a video chat over the weekend to celebrate 15 years since the show premiered.

