Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Country musician, Joe Diffie passed away on March 29, 2020, at the age of 61 only a couple of days after revealing he had tested positive for COVID-19. Diffie passed away of coronavirus complications leaving behind his wife and kids. Joe has had a few turns down the aisle, the last time being with Tara […]



The post Tara Terpening Diffie Wiki: Facts About Joe Diffie’s Wife appeared first on Earn The Necklace. 👓 View full article

