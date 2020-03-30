Global  

Dutch museum says Vincent van Gogh painting stolen in raid

Seattle Times Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch museum says that a painting by Vincent van Gogh was stolen in a raid overnight. The Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam says “Spring Garden” by the Dutch master was stolen in the early hours of Monday. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. […]
News video: Van Gogh Painting Reportedly Stolen From Dutch Museum

Van Gogh Painting Reportedly Stolen From Dutch Museum 00:30

 Vincent van Gogh’s “Spring Garden” painting was reportedly stolen from the Netherlands’ Singer Laren museum “in the early hours of Monday.”

