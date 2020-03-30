Global  

MSG Chairman James Dolan Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Billboard.com Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
James Dolan, the executive chairman of Madison Square Garden Company and owner of the New York Knicks, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
 Knicks owner James Dolan has tested positive and is quarantined at home.

