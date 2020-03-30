Brad Paisley, Amy Grant, Jewel & More Help Launch ‘Gratitunes’ on National Doctors’ Day: Exclusive Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

In an effort to show appreciation for those behind the lines of the nation’s health crisis with the coronavirus, Music Row and Nashville’s creative community have come together in support of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) staff with the launch of Gratitunes. 👓 View full article

