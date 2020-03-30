Frank Ocean Back with Remixes of Two New Songs, ‘Dear April’ & ‘Cayendo’

Frank Ocean has returned with two new songs, "Dear April" and "Cayendo," which dropped over the weekend along with some remixes.

