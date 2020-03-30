Global  

Opera Singer Placido Domingo Hospitalized Due to Coronavirus Complications

Just Jared Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Opera singer Placido Domingo has been hospitalized in Acapulco, Mexico after suffering complications from COVID-19 aka the Coronavirus. The 79-year-old entertainer’s rep released a statement to CNN that read, “He is doing well and is responding to treatment.” He revealed his diagnosis with the virus on March 22. There have been many notable public figures [...]
Plácido Domingo Hospitalized Due To Coronavirus

Plácido Domingo Hospitalized Due To Coronavirus 00:39

 Last week opera legend, Placido Domingo announced that he tested positive for coronavirus on Facebook. On Sunday, CNN reported that the singer was hospitalized in Acapulco, Mexico, with complications related to the virus. Domingo's spokesperson told CNN, "He is doing well and is responding to...

