White Town’s Jyoti Mishra on Dua Lipa Lifting ‘Your Woman’ Hook For ‘Love Again’: ‘There’s Magic in Old Samples’
Monday, 30 March 2020 () “I think there's magic in old samples," Jyoti Mishra of White Town says of Dua Lipa borrowing the hook from his 1997 smash "Your Woman." "Even though ‘Love Again’ is a brand new song, it's got this level of nostalgia in it.”
"Thank you to all friends old and new, to love, happiness and keeping an open heart. Welcome to Future Nostalgia," she tweeted Friday. The singer took to Instagram in December to announce the title for the album with a cheeky post showing a tattoo on her arm with the album's name. The songs, which...
