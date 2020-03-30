White Town’s Jyoti Mishra on Dua Lipa Lifting ‘Your Woman’ Hook For ‘Love Again’: ‘There’s Magic in Old Samples’

“I think there's magic in old samples," Jyoti Mishra of White Town says of Dua Lipa borrowing the hook from his 1997 smash "Your Woman." "Even though ‘Love Again’ is a brand new song, it's got this level of nostalgia in it.” 👓 View full article



