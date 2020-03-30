Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Dr. Deborah Birx Says U.S. Could See Up to 200,000 Coronavirus Deaths Even if Things Are Done ‘Almost Perfectly’

Dr. Deborah Birx Says U.S. Could See Up to 200,000 Coronavirus Deaths Even if Things Are Done ‘Almost Perfectly’

Mediaite Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, predicted that the U.S. would face up to 200,000 coronavirus deaths, even if things are done "almost perfectly."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Italy's coronavirus death toll passes 10,000

Italy's coronavirus death toll passes 10,000 02:13

 Italy confirms 889 new coronavirus deaths, raising coronavirus fatality toll to 10,023.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DaveDekker8

Dave Dekker RT @Mediaite: Dr. Deborah Birx Says U.S. Could See Up to 200,000 Coronavirus Deaths Even if Things Are Done ‘Almost Perfectly’ https://t.co… 4 minutes ago

NBC10Boston

NBC10 Boston White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx says that if the United States does everything perfec… https://t.co/qWg4KLpa9P 44 minutes ago

iDougradio

Doug Kellett Dr. Deborah Birx Says U.S. Could See Up to 200,000 Coronavirus Deaths Even if Things Are Done ‘Almost Perfectly’… https://t.co/ALdBOU7nFU 44 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Dr. Deborah Birx Says U.S. Could See Up to 200,000 Coronavirus Deaths Even if Things Are Done ‘Almost Perfectly’ https://t.co/D8gYALcx9W 58 minutes ago

nbcbayarea

NBC Bay Area White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx says that if the United States does everything perfec… https://t.co/KxlFus9wwe 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.