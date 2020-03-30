Global  

Sam Smith Delays & Renames New Album: 'Doesn't Feel Right'

Just Jared Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Sam Smith has had to postpone their upcoming record. The 27-year-old Grammy-winning singer was originally scheduled to release their third album, To Die For, on June 5th. This morning (March 30), Sam Smith announced that in light of the ongoing world health crisis, they will be renaming the album and pushing back the release date. [...]
