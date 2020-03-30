‘It is Wrong. It is Hurtful.’: ABC’s Jon Karl Destroys Rubio for ‘Outrageous’ Claim Media is Gleeful About Coronavirus Deaths

Global  

Monday, 30 March 2020
ABC News chief White House correspondent *Jon Karl* tore into Senator *Marco Rubio* (R-FL) for claiming that the media is "delighted" by the amount of people in America who have the coronavirus.
