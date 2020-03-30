Global  

DaniLeigh Announces Her NSFW LEVI HIGH Finalists: “Today We Pick The Winner! Here’s The Last Slide Of Girls”

SOHH Monday, 30 March 2020
DaniLeigh Announces Her NSFW LEVI HIGH Finalists: “Today We Pick The Winner! Here’s The Last Slide Of Girls”Pop singer DaniLeigh says there can only be one. The popular crooner has revealed her finalists from a steamy, NSFW “Levi High” viral challenge. Big Facts On Monday, Dani came through her Instagram page with the final line-up of women. Leigh also encouraged her 2.2 million followers to pick their favorite. “TODAY WE PICK THE […]

The post DaniLeigh Announces Her NSFW LEVI HIGH Finalists: “Today We Pick The Winner! Here’s The Last Slide Of Girls” appeared first on .
