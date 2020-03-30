Global  

Jameela Jamil Regrets Coming Out as Queer When She Did: 'That Was Not Well Handled'

Just Jared Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Jameela Jamil came out as queer after facing the backlash of joining HBO Max’s vogueing competition series, and she’s now admitting she maybe should have come out at a different time. “It was just an outburst,” Jameela said during an interview with Variety Live this past weekend. “That was not well handled. I’m just human [...]
