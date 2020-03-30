Jameela Jamil Regrets Coming Out as Queer When She Did: 'That Was Not Well Handled' Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Jameela Jamil came out as queer after facing the backlash of joining HBO Max’s vogueing competition series, and she’s now admitting she maybe should have come out at a different time. “It was just an outburst,” Jameela said during an interview with Variety Live this past weekend. “That was not well handled. I’m just human [...] 👓 View full article

