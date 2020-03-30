Global  

John Prine in stable condition after being hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms, his wife says

FOXNews.com Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
John Prine is in stable condition after being hospitalized last week while being treated for COVID-19-type symptoms, his wife, Fiona Whelan Prine said on social media on Monday.
News video: John Prine in critical condition with coronavirus symptoms

John Prine in critical condition with coronavirus symptoms 00:39

 Americana and folk legend John Prine has been hospitalised in a critical condition after developing symptoms of COVID-19.

