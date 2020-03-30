'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kim Raver Says Health Safety 'Surpasses All' After Current Season Gets Shortened
Monday, 30 March 2020 () Kim Raver is addressing the shortened season of Grey’s Anatomy. It was announced last week that the current 16th season will have four less episodes after production was shut down because of the ongoing health crisis. “We’ve still got such beautiful stories to tell,” the 51-year-old actress, who plays Teddy, shared with The Wrap. “But [...]
Grey's Anatomy 16x20 "Sing It Again" Season 16 Episode 20 Promo trailer HD - Owen and Link treat an older woman who wakes up from surgery and can’t stop singing, while Teddy helps Koracick stay afloat after an estranged loved one from his past comes to the hospital looking for help. Meredith,...
'Grey's Anatomy' won't resume production on season 16, Dr. Fauci makes his first late-night appearance with Trevor Noah and just as movie theaters in China were beginning to reopen, they've been shut..