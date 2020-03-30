'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kim Raver Says Health Safety 'Surpasses All' After Current Season Gets Shortened

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Kim Raver is addressing the shortened season of Grey’s Anatomy. It was announced last week that the current 16th season will have four less episodes after production was shut down because of the ongoing health crisis. “We’ve still got such beautiful stories to tell,” the 51-year-old actress, who plays Teddy, shared with The Wrap. “But [...] 👓 View full article

