Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Chris Wallace Team Up On a New Fox News PSA for Coronavirus

Fox News is now contributing with a PSA of its own telling people to go to coronavirus.gov, featuring people on the network from both the news and opinion sides — *Chris Wallace*, *Martha MacCallum*, *Harris Faulkner*, *Bill Hemmer*, *Tucker Carlson*, *Dana Perino*, *Neil Cavuto*, *Sean Hannity*, and *Shannon Bream*.

