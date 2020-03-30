Global  

‘Please Come Help Us’: Andrew Cuomo Pleads for Out-of-State Health Workers to Aid in NY Coronavirus Fight

Mediaite Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
New York Governor *Andrew Cuomo* turned his daily press briefing into a call to arms on Monday by asking health care workers throughout the country to come aid his state against the coronavirus.
