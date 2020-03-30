Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Selena Gomez Shares Her TV, Movie and Music Must-Haves Amid Social Distancing

Selena Gomez Shares Her TV, Movie and Music Must-Haves Amid Social Distancing

E! Online Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Consider Selena Gomez your social distancing expert. On Sunday, the "Rare" singer took to Instagram to share how she's been passing the time while practicing social distancing...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

edwardcab0205

edward RT @enews: Selena Gomez Shares Her TV, Movie and Music Must-Haves Amid Social Distancing https://t.co/yiYPRaPsVj 3 minutes ago

enews

E! News Selena Gomez Shares Her TV, Movie and Music Must-Haves Amid Social Distancing https://t.co/yiYPRaPsVj 8 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Selena Gomez Shares Her TV, Movie and Music Must-Haves Amid Social Distancing 23 minutes ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/EXS6ER9R01 Consider Selena Gomez your social distancing expert. On Sunday, the "Rare" singer took to… https://t.co/8ngB0dLb9h 24 minutes ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Selena Gomez Shares Her TV, Movie and Music Must-Haves Amid Social Distancing - https://t.co/QqkdQhCgXJ https://t.co/AQE5EqFsGs 24 minutes ago

OceanPopNews

Ocean Pop 💎 Selena Gomez Shares Her TV, Movie & Music Social Distancing Must-Haves https://t.co/OJGYD5D7rI https://t.co/YJePAXe6EZ 30 minutes ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu Selena Gomez Shares Her TV, Movie and Music Must-Haves Amid Social Distancing https://t.co/96JtmgPNUW 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.