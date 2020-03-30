Global  

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Donate $400,000 to New York Hospitals Amid Coronavirus

E! Online Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are stepping up once again for an important cause. Two weeks after the Hollywood couple donated $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada, the...
News video: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds 'donate $400k to hospitals' towards fight against coronavirus

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds 'donate $400k to hospitals' towards fight against coronavirus 00:58

 Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have donated $400,000 to four New York hospitals, just two weeks after pledged $1 million to foodbanks in North America, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

