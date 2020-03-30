Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jameela Jamil regrets coming out as queer when she did

Jameela Jamil regrets coming out as queer when she did

ContactMusic Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kseniayss

kittybswift Throughout this "apology" Jameela makes many excuses. https://t.co/nyd7vaYWm5 via @JustJared 2 hours ago

grandma_hockey

annie Laing RT @ETCanada: #JameelaJamil gets candid about her coming out regrets https://t.co/eXv92dnya3 2 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada #JameelaJamil gets candid about her coming out regrets https://t.co/eXv92dnya3 2 hours ago

FilmNewsItaly

Film-News.it RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Jameela Jamil regrets coming out as***when she did - #JameelaJamilOfficial @jameelajamil #Jame… 4 hours ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Jameela Jamil regrets coming out as***when she did - #JameelaJamilOfficial… https://t.co/JMgCZBp5ST 4 hours ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Jameela Jamil regrets coming out as***when she did https://t.co/b6FCwBthQC 6 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada #JameelaJamil opens up about her coming out regrets https://t.co/s5QVbh6N0d 7 hours ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Jameela Jamil Regrets Coming Out as Queer When She Did: ‘That Was Not Well Handled’ https://t.co/Ux1HOei1cg https://t.co/vm0tstSBIz 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.