One News Page > Entertainment News > CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Breaks Down as Guest Shares Story Of Family Saying Goodbye To Mother Sick With Coronavirus

CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Breaks Down as Guest Shares Story Of Family Saying Goodbye To Mother Sick With Coronavirus

Mediaite Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
CNN's Brooke Baldwin, host of CNN Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin, become emotional on her show Monday after a guest recounted her personal story of the final moments of saying good-bye to a family member who passed away from the coronavirus. 
News video: Family keeps nurse mother's spirits up with daily standing ovation

Family keeps nurse mother's spirits up with daily standing ovation 00:18

 Every day is Mother's Day in this house. Watch as the Lake family cheers on their mom when she gets home from work at the end of each day. The hardworking nurse has been going through stress treating coronavirus patients in Ewloe, Wales.

