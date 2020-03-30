Daisy Keech is slamming the Hype House. The 20-year-old social media star, who invested in the project last year, is calling out her co-founders Thomas Petrou and Chase Hudson in a new YouTube video. In the 22-minute vid, Daisy revealed that she put down $18,000 to help pay for the Hype House but was regularly [...]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Luca Forzin Hype House Co-Founder Daisy Keech Slams Thomas Petrou & Chase Hudson Daisy Keech is slamming the Hype House. The… https://t.co/mhIJhHzSXj 3 hours ago Priscila Hype House Co-Founder Daisy Keech Slams Thomas Petrou & Chase Hudson https://t.co/98MrURNR6w via @JustJaredJr 7 hours ago Just Jared Jr. Daisy Keech is slamming the #HypeHouse, which she helped found: https://t.co/JA3AhnLu0w 13 hours ago Keili (keely) Smith 🦥 Today I decided to catch up on the stuff you kids talk about, and apparently there’s this thing called a “hype hous… https://t.co/HwoUJa6dSS 1 day ago my_coochie @shook_yt Poor daisy cant believe they kicked her out even tho she was the founder of the hype house...boys sure do love seeing women suffer 2 days ago ~• 𝓢𝓪𝓵𝓶𝓪 •~ @randi_savage @OhMyGodExposeU Ohhh. Daisy isn’t in the Hype House anymore right?? My understanding is that she want… https://t.co/1KEMJ7SJ4h 2 days ago marwan’s fall Thomas petrou paid less than daisy keech but he still has control all over the hype house and took the credit as a… https://t.co/1r2hqqg5al 2 days ago