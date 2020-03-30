Global  

Hype House Co-Founder Daisy Keech Slams Thomas Petrou & Chase Hudson

Just Jared Jr Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Daisy Keech is slamming the Hype House. The 20-year-old social media star, who invested in the project last year, is calling out her co-founders Thomas Petrou and Chase Hudson in a new YouTube video. In the 22-minute vid, Daisy revealed that she put down $18,000 to help pay for the Hype House but was regularly [...]
