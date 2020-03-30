Did You Catch Demi Lovato’s Accidental Appearance in Rumored Boyfriend Max Ehrich’s Livestream? Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Demi Lovato, who is rumored to be dating the actor, walked into the room as Ehrich entertained fans on the piano. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Jan Jansen Music Did You Catch Demi Lovato’s Accidental Appearance in Rumored Boyfriend Max Ehrich’s Livestream?… https://t.co/0c4TX7ceun 29 minutes ago