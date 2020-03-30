Global  

‘Strega Nona’ author Tomie dePaola is dead at age 85

Seattle Times Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
CONCORD, New Hampshire (AP) — Tomie dePaola, the prolific children’s author and illustrator who delighted generations with tales of Strega Nona, the kindly and helpful old witch in Italy, died Monday at age 85. DePaola died at the Dartmouth-Hancock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, according to his literary agent, Doug Whiteman. He was badly […]
