Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Trump Flubs on Population of Seoul During Coronavirus Briefing

Trump Flubs on Population of Seoul During Coronavirus Briefing

Mediaite Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump, on Monday at the coronavirus daily press conference got into a fiery exchange with White House PBS correspondent Yamiche Alcindor which ended up displaying the president's overconfidence resulting in a flub. Trump failed to identify the population of Seoul, South Korea, correctly. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump extends COVID-19 guidance to April 30

Trump extends COVID-19 guidance to April 30 02:47

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he will extend the guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus to April 30, from his original target of Easter on April 12.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.