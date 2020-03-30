Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Camila Cabello Says Shawn Mendes Taught Her to Ride a Bike!

Camila Cabello Says Shawn Mendes Taught Her to Ride a Bike!

Just Jared Jr Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Camila Cabello has finally learned how to ride a bike! The 23-year-old singer revealed that boyfriend Shawn Mendes taught her while they’ve been self-isolating at her home in Miami. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila Cabello “I know I have well know rep for not knowing how to ride a bike…I have learned [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Held Meditation Session on Instagram Live | Billboard News

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Held Meditation Session on Instagram Live | Billboard News 01:19

 Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Held Meditation Session on Instagram Live | Billboard News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

victoriaking623

Victoria RT @justjaredjr: .@Camila_Cabello has finally learned how to ride a bike thanks to @ShawnMendes! https://t.co/vMx8oOuYEg 9 minutes ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. .@Camila_Cabello has finally learned how to ride a bike thanks to @ShawnMendes! https://t.co/vMx8oOuYEg 2 hours ago

KarlaPeter11

Shine💎 @billboard @Camila_Cabello @ShawnMendes camila says vocals ON every timeee #MyOhMy and hey shawn thanks we love you both 21 hours ago

emperorgist

Emperorgist | Emperorgist.com.ng Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello In Self-Isolation At Her Parents’ Miami Home – They Are ‘Making The Most’ Of It, So… https://t.co/mEYyJeC4ex 2 days ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello In Self-Isolation At Her Parents’ Miami Home – They Are ‘Making The Most’ Of It, So… https://t.co/K8nmaTXnkz 2 days ago

ItsMyronMays

Myron Mays Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello In Self-Isolation At Her Parents’ Miami Home – They Are ‘Making The Most’ Of It, So… https://t.co/kwdoDO6naD 2 days ago

Naty90941165

🍁Naty🍁 RT @Chum1045: RICHIE: Shawn Mendes says Camila Cabello's been teaching him Spanish while they're in isolation together & in turn he's teach… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.