'Strega Nona' Author Tomie dePaola Dies at 85

Just Jared Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Tomie dePaola, the author behind the famed Strega Nona books, has passed away. The author passed away from a fall last week and died of complications following surgery, his literary agent, Doug Whiteman, told the Associated Press. Tomie‘s most popular character was Strega Nona, who was born from a doodle at a dull faculty meeting [...]
