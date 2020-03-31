'Strega Nona' Author Tomie dePaola Dies at 85

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Tomie dePaola, the author behind the famed Strega Nona books, has passed away. The author passed away from a fall last week and died of complications following surgery, his literary agent, Doug Whiteman, told the Associated Press. Tomie‘s most popular character was Strega Nona, who was born from a doodle at a dull faculty meeting [...] 👓 View full article

