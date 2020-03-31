Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Drake Confirms Virgil Abloh’s Signature Touch On His Private Plane: “Social Distancing”

Drake Confirms Virgil Abloh’s Signature Touch On His Private Plane: “Social Distancing”

SOHH Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Drake Confirms Virgil Abloh’s Signature Touch On His Private Plane: “Social Distancing”OVO Sound boss Drake is really flying high and in style. The hip-hop superstar recently went online to confirm buzz about popular fashion designer Virgil Abloh adding a personal touch to his private plane. Big Facts This past Sunday, Drake hit up Instagram to show off his redesigned plane. He made sure to give a […]

The post Drake Confirms Virgil Abloh’s Signature Touch On His Private Plane: “Social Distancing” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: A flight to the UK had just SIX passengers on board

A flight to the UK had just SIX passengers on board 00:58

 A man on a flight to Britain said it was like "getting a private jet" - with only FIVE other passengers on board.Christian-Laurentiu Porumb, 25, was flying from Romania to Birmingham after a work course was cancelled. But he was shocked the 6.20am Wizz Air flight from Cluj-Napoca to Birmingham...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.