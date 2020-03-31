Global  

Max Ehrich Shares New Photo With Demi Lovato's Dog Batman

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Max Ehrich posted a cute photo with Batman! The 28-year-old actor and singer shared the new snap on his Instagram with girlfriend Demi Lovato‘s pup. “quarantine daze,” he simply captioned the photo, tagging Batman‘s Instagram account. Demi commented on the photo, “My angels 😍”, with Max replying to her comment with the pink heart with [...]
