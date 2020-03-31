Tory Lanez Announces THE NEW TORONTO 3 Release Date + Drops DO THE MOST Music Video
Tuesday, 31 March 2020 () Rap crooner Tory Lanez isn’t slowing down – at all. The hip-hop singer has announced a much-needed release date for his The New Toronto 3 project. Big Facts Tory went to Instagram Monday to deliver huge news. Barring any setbacks, Lanez’s studio effort will arrive on April 10. #NEWTORONTO3 APRIL 10 DO THE MOST VIDEO PREMIERE […]
Tory Lanez appears to be quick at dishing out punches – and just as fast at fleeing the scene.
Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq)
https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/
Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate)
https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/
