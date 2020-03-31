2 Chainz Gets Deep W/ His Dog Trappy Watching Sunset: “D*mn This S**t Real”
Tuesday, 31 March 2020 () Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz is reflecting on life in a big way. The hip-hop star went online recently to speak on his state of mind during the coronavirus epidemic. Big Facts Deuce jumped onto his Instagram page this past Sunday with a pic of himself and his dog Trappy. Chainz reflected on the importance of […]
The post 2 Chainz Gets Deep W/ His Dog Trappy Watching Sunset: “D*mn This S**t Real” appeared first on .