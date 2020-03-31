2 Chainz Gets Deep W/ His Dog Trappy Watching Sunset: “D*mn This S**t Real” Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz is reflecting on life in a big way. The hip-hop star went online recently to speak on his state of mind during the coronavirus epidemic. Big Facts Deuce jumped onto his Instagram page this past Sunday with a pic of himself and his dog Trappy. Chainz reflected on the importance of […]



The post 2 Chainz Gets Deep W/ His Dog Trappy Watching Sunset: “D*mn This S**t Real” appeared first on . Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz is reflecting on life in a big way. The hip-hop star went online recently to speak on his state of mind during the coronavirus epidemic. Big Facts Deuce jumped onto his Instagram page this past Sunday with a pic of himself and his dog Trappy. Chainz reflected on the importance of […]The post 2 Chainz Gets Deep W/ His Dog Trappy Watching Sunset: “D*mn This S**t Real” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Advertisement

Advertisement pawsr: The social network just for pets



Learn more

You Might Like

Tweets about this