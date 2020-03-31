Sony Delays Release of Three Movies, Including 'Morbius'

Global  

Just Jared Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Sony Pictures has announced that three of the studio’s upcoming movies have been delayed due to the current shutdown of movie theaters amid the health crisis. The Spider-Man spinoff movie Morbius, the upcoming sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and the video game adaptation Uncharted have all been pushed back. Morbius, starring Jared Leto as the title character, [...]
