Sony Delays Release of Three Movies, Including 'Morbius' Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Sony Pictures has announced that three of the studio’s upcoming movies have been delayed due to the current shutdown of movie theaters amid the health crisis. The Spider-Man spinoff movie Morbius, the upcoming sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and the video game adaptation Uncharted have all been pushed back. Morbius, starring Jared Leto as the title character, [...] 👓 View full article

