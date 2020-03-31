Global  

Lizzo Sends Lunch To Staff At Hospitals in Washington & Minnesota

Just Jared Tuesday, 31 March 2020
Lizzo is serving up more than just amazing music – she’s serving up lunch to medical professionals at a few hospitals across the nation who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The 31-year-old singer sent lunch to ERs at the University of Washington, and University of Minnesota today (March 30). “She [...]
News video: Coronavirus In Minnesota: Lizzo Surprises M Health Fairview Workers With Free Lunch

Coronavirus In Minnesota: Lizzo Surprises M Health Fairview Workers With Free Lunch 00:43

 A Minnesota hospital got a surprise when they were given free lunch — by Lizzo. (0:43) WCCO Mid-Morning - March 31, 2020

