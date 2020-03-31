Barun Sobti on Asur: Envious that I couldn't develop such a script

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Asur, which recently dropped on Voot Select, is winning praise. Barun Sobti, known as the heartthrob of Indian television, is glad that his gamble with the mythological thriller has paid off. A writer in the making, Sobti insists that he recognised the merit of the story in the first narration itself.

Edited excerpts from the... 👓 View full article

