Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > John Prine in Stable Condition One Day After Fighting for His Life Due to COVID-19

John Prine in Stable Condition One Day After Fighting for His Life Due to COVID-19

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
When offering update on the 'Hello In There' singer's condition, his wife Fiona asks fans and followers alike to continue sending love and prayers and to sing his songs amid this global crisis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.