Demi Lovato Calls Boyfriend Max Ehrich an 'Angel' On Instagram

Tuesday, 31 March 2020
Demi Lovato got a little flirty with boyfriend Max Ehrich. The 27-year-old singer replied to Max‘s latest Instagram, where he was playing around with her adorable pup Batman. “quarantine daze,” he simply captioned the photo, tagging Batman‘s Instagram account. Demi commented on the photo, “My angels 😍”, with Max replying to her comment with the [...]
