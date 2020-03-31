Demi Lovato Calls Boyfriend Max Ehrich an 'Angel' On Instagram Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Demi Lovato got a little flirty with boyfriend Max Ehrich. The 27-year-old singer replied to Max‘s latest Instagram, where he was playing around with her adorable pup Batman. “quarantine daze,” he simply captioned the photo, tagging Batman‘s Instagram account. Demi commented on the photo, “My angels 😍”, with Max replying to her comment with the [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Shatta Bandle Demi Lovato Calls Boyfriend Max Ehrich an ‘Angel’ On Instagram https://t.co/28N4yTb3ko https://t.co/A9b8zSGZgU 1 hour ago Kim Kardashian Demi Lovato Calls Boyfriend Max Ehrich an ‘Angel’ On Instagram https://t.co/FE5yP1VS7t https://t.co/s9jDwCKfQK 1 hour ago Global Connect+ Demi Lovato Calls Boyfriend Max Ehrich an ‘Angel’ On Instagram https://t.co/qMQR1VFA17 https://t.co/L6c95Lugaz 1 hour ago JustJared.com Demi Lovato left a cute comment on boyfriend Max Ehrich's new Instagram https://t.co/QOE34W3Vbm 1 hour ago