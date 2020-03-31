Billie Eilish and Finneas Hit Polished ‘Everything I Wanted’ For James Corden’s ‘Homefest’ Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Billie Eilish and her bro Finneas checked in with James Corden for Homefest, an hour-long CBS special to raise funds for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Vlogs Billie Eilish and Finneas Hit Polished ‘Everything I Wanted’ For James Corden’s ‘Homefest’ https://t.co/bXglY2Uf8l… https://t.co/wDHpYWxDse 37 minutes ago Jan Jansen Music Billie Eilish and Finneas Hit Polished ‘Everything I Wanted’ For James Corden’s ‘Homefest’ https://t.co/53RG9YKu1a… https://t.co/FrwfiMaomA 43 minutes ago