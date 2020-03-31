Global  

Billie Eilish and Finneas Hit Polished ‘Everything I Wanted’ For James Corden’s ‘Homefest’

Billboard.com Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Billie Eilish and her bro Finneas checked in with James Corden for Homefest, an hour-long CBS special to raise funds for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
