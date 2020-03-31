Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Priyadarshan on Hera Pheri: Was confident it would work

Priyadarshan on Hera Pheri: Was confident it would work

Mid-Day Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Priyadarshan has made some of the best comedies in Hindi cinema but the director says it none of it would have been possible without the cult success of Hera Pheri, which completes 20 years on March 31. The National award-winning filmmaker was roped in by producer Firoz Nadiadwala for an action film Raftaar, starring action stars...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mid_day

mid-day #Priyadarshan On #HeraPheri: Was Confident It Would Work https://t.co/fa0UCPuDfR 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.