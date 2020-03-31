Global  

Don Lemon Rails Against Networks Airing Trump Coronavirus Press Conferences: Briefings Are Trump’s ‘New Apprentice’

Mediaite Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
CNN primetime host Don Lemon railed against cable networks opting to air President Donald Trump‘s daily coronavirus press conferences in full – on Monday evening, Lemon stated, the briefings have tuned into Trump’s old reality TV show, The Apprentice. Lemon began, “I have said, I don’t think you should really listen to what he says, you […]
