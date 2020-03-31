Don Lemon Rails Against Networks Airing Trump Coronavirus Press Conferences: Briefings Are Trump’s ‘New Apprentice’

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

CNN primetime host Don Lemon railed against cable networks opting to air President Donald Trump‘s daily coronavirus press conferences in full – on Monday evening, Lemon stated, the briefings have tuned into Trump’s old reality TV show, The Apprentice. Lemon began, “I have said, I don’t think you should really listen to what he says, you […] 👓 View full article

